Iran to Unveil Domestic Version of S-300 Missile System in Spring 2019 - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran will unveil a domestic version of the Russian S-300 surface-to-air missile system, dubbed Bavar 373, by the end of the current Iranian year, meaning by March 20, 2019, local media reported on Friday, citing Iran's deputy defense minister for international affairs.

According to the Islamic Republic News Agency, Brigadier Mohammad Ahadi said, while making remarks on Bavar 373, that military and economic powers are essential for providing national security.

He added that while the country's investment in the defense sphere was smaller than when compared with neighboring states, it was still providing security in the region.

In June, Brigadier Gen. Ali Balali, an official at the Khatam-al Anbia air defense base, said that Bavar 373, will become operational in the near future, as the project is progressing as scheduled.

