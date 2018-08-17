Palestine's DFLP Rejects Reconciliation on Israel's Terms - Official

According to media reports, Israelis and Palestinians are continuing to discuss a draft long-term solution to the problem of the Gaza Strip, proposed by the UN and Egypt.
"Long-term reconciliation in accordance with Israeli conditions is unacceptable, because Israel is making every effort to stop 'marches of return' under the slogan of weakening procedures at the checkpoints. Our question is not humanitarian, our question is distinctly political, and we have national rights based on self-determination and the establishment of a Palestinian state with its capital in Jerusalem and the return of refugees to their homes," Faisal said.
Reconciliation should ensure continued resistance and "return marches," as well as ensure the continued presence of weapons in the hands of Palestinian resistance, he stressed.
Tensions between the Israelis and the Palestinians near the Gaza border have been mounting since late March, which marked the beginning of the Palestinian protest campaign against Israel, dubbed the Great March of Return.
Egypt and the United Nations are attempting to come up with a plan to ease the current tensions between the Israelis and Palestinians. Since March, a number of temporary ceasefire agreements between Israel and Hamas have been reached through Egyptian mediation.
