16:49 GMT +313 August 2018
    This July 5, 2014 photo shows an image grab taken from a propaganda video released by al-Furqan Media allegedly showing the leader of the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, aka Caliph Ibrahim, adressing Muslim worshippers at a mosque in the militant-held northern Iraqi city of Mosul

    Daesh Leader Baghdadi Heavily Injured, Cannot Command Group - Reports

    © AFP 2018 /
    Middle East
    121

    CAIRO (Sputnik) - Leader of the Daesh* terrorist group Abu Bakr Baghdadi is bedridden after a serious injury and does not lead the group, Alsumaria broadcaster reported Monday citing an intelligence source.

    The Alsumaria broadcaster reported that Baghdadi was wounded in June during an attack by the Iraqi Air Force on one of the Daesh-controlled Syrian villages. Several terrorists were killed, the rest, including the leader, were heavily injured.

    READ MORE: Daesh Supporter Pleads Guilty to Plotting to Kill About 100 in London — Reports

    A member of the Research and Intervention Brigades(BRI) checks a robot during a terror attack exercise at the Gare Montparnasse railway station in Paris, Wednesday, April 20, 2016
    © AP Photo / Miguel Medina, Pool Photo
    Daesh Terrorists Planned Assaults in Europe After Paris, Brussels Attacks - Reports
    The media also revealed that the non-Iraqi Daesh militants put forward another terrorist — Abu Usman al-Tunisi, who, judging by the nickname, is a native of Tunisia, to lead the group but faced protests from the Iraqi members.

    Baghdadi's death has been reported numerous times in recent years, but the terrorist leader has reemerged each time.

    In June, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Baghdadi could have been killed as a result of a strike by the Russian Aerospace Forces on May 28, 2017 in the southern suburb of Raqqa. But in September, an alleged audio recording of Baghdadi emerged, casting fresh doubt on whether the terrorist leader is currently dead or alive.

