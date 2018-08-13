Daesh Leader Baghdadi Heavily Injured, Cannot Command Group - Reports

The Alsumaria broadcaster reported that Baghdadi was wounded in June during an attack by the Iraqi Air Force on one of the Daesh-controlled Syrian villages. Several terrorists were killed, the rest, including the leader, were heavily injured.
READ MORE: Daesh Supporter Pleads Guilty to Plotting to Kill About 100 in London — Reports
Baghdadi's death has been reported numerous times in recent years, but the terrorist leader has reemerged each time.
In June, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Baghdadi could have been killed as a result of a strike by the Russian Aerospace Forces on May 28, 2017 in the southern suburb of Raqqa. But in September, an alleged audio recording of Baghdadi emerged, casting fresh doubt on whether the terrorist leader is currently dead or alive.
All comments
Show new comments (0)