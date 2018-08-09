Israeli Jets Attack Over 100 Targets in Gaza, Israel Defense Forces Report

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli jets attacked over a hundred of strategic targets overnight belonging to Hamas militants in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza under their control, the Israel Defense Forces said Thursday.

The airstrikes allegedly came in retaliation for a barrage of 150 rockets fired into Israel on Wednesday evening, of which 25 were shot down by the Iron Dome defense system.

"We responded by targeting a cement factory used by Hamas to build terror tunnels, a maritime terror tunnel shaft, & several terror sites in military compounds," the IDF tweeted.

​A spokesman for the Gaza health authority said earlier that a Palestinian died in Gaza on Wednesday after Israel shelled the exclave allegedly in retaliation to rockets fired into its territory.

"A 30-year-old Palestinian man died in a shelling near the city of Beit Lakhia. Six people have been injured so far as a result of Israeli aggression," Ashraf Qidra told Sputnik.

Previously, Israel accused militants in the Hamas-administered exclave of launching around 70 rockets into its territory. Most of them hit open areas.

The military said it had responded by launching an airstrike at a vehicle allegedly used by a "rocket launching squad" in Gaza to fire a rocket at Israel.