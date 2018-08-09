Israeli Jets Attack Over 100 Targets in Gaza, Israel Defense Forces Report

The airstrikes allegedly came in retaliation for a barrage of 150 rockets fired into Israel on Wednesday evening, of which 25 were shot down by the Iron Dome defense system.
"We responded by targeting a cement factory used by Hamas to build terror tunnels, a maritime terror tunnel shaft, & several terror sites in military compounds," the IDF tweeted.
Summary until now:— IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) August 9, 2018
🔺 Approx. 150 rockets launched from Gaza at Israel
🔺 Iron Dome intercepted 25 launches
🔺 We responded by targeting a cement factory used by Hamas to build terror tunnels, a maritime terror tunnel shaft, & several terror sites in military compounds
A spokesman for the Gaza health authority said earlier that a Palestinian died in Gaza on Wednesday after Israel shelled the exclave allegedly in retaliation to rockets fired into its territory.
"A 30-year-old Palestinian man died in a shelling near the city of Beit Lakhia. Six people have been injured so far as a result of Israeli aggression," Ashraf Qidra told Sputnik.
READ MORE: Israeli Airstrikes Hit 12 Palestinian Targets in Gaza Strip
Previously, Israel accused militants in the Hamas-administered exclave of launching around 70 rockets into its territory. Most of them hit open areas.
The military said it had responded by launching an airstrike at a vehicle allegedly used by a "rocket launching squad" in Gaza to fire a rocket at Israel.
All comments
Show new comments (0)