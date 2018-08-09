Houthi Missile Interception Results in One Death, 11 Injuries – Saudi Coalition

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Fragments of a ballistic missile fired by Houthi rebels fell on a residential area near the southwestern Saudi port city of Jazan, killing a civilian, a Saudi coalition spokesman said Thursday.

"The interception resulted in projection of fragments throughout some residential areas, which caused the martyrdom of a Yemeni resident, and injuries among 11 civilians," Turki Al-Malki was quoted as saying by the Saudi state news agency SPA.

© AP Photo / Hani Mohammed Saudi-Led Coalition Blames Houthi Rebels for Yemen Port Deaths

The spokesman said the missile had been downed by the Royal Saudi Air Defense and again accused Iran of being behind the Houthi rebellion in Yemen.

Earlier, local media reported that Saudi air defense forces intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the Houthis from Yemen into the south of the Arab kingdom's territory.

READ MORE: Arab Coalition's Airstrike on Hospital in Yemen's Hodeidah Kills 42 — Reports

Yemen has been engulfed in a violent conflict between the government and the Houthis. Since March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Gulf countries has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at the Yemeni government's request. The rebel movement has repeatedly launched missiles from Yemeni territory targeting different cities in Saudi Arabia in the course of the conflict.