Houthi Missile Interception Results in One Death, 11 Injuries – Saudi Coalition

"The interception resulted in projection of fragments throughout some residential areas, which caused the martyrdom of a Yemeni resident, and injuries among 11 civilians," Turki Al-Malki was quoted as saying by the Saudi state news agency SPA.
Earlier, local media reported that Saudi air defense forces intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the Houthis from Yemen into the south of the Arab kingdom's territory.
Yemen has been engulfed in a violent conflict between the government and the Houthis. Since March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Gulf countries has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at the Yemeni government's request. The rebel movement has repeatedly launched missiles from Yemeni territory targeting different cities in Saudi Arabia in the course of the conflict.
