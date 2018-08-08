Russia, Putin Personally Need to Get Involved to Settle Libyan Crisis – Army

The Libyan National Army (LNA) earlier accused Turkey and Qatar of supporting jihadist militants in the country, also stating that Rome, who has supported the Government of National Accord (GNA), hinders attempts to hold elections.

"The Libyan problem also needs engagement from Russia and President Putin himself, the removal of external actors, for example, Turkey, Qatar, specifically Italy, from the Libyan arena. Russian diplomacy should play an important role in this issue," LNA spokesman Ahmed Mismari said on Wednesday.

Earlier today the spokesman told Sputnik that more than 100 LNA servicemen, who had been injured in clashes with extremists, have received medical treatment in Russia, adding that it had made "a good impression on the armed forces."

He also noted that the LNA plans to carry out presidential and parliamentary elections in December.

LNA is in close contact with Russia, as its leader Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar visited Moscow in order to hold talks with Russian officials. However, according to Mismari, Russia hasn't furnished Libya with weapons due to an international embargo.

NATO Used Depleted Uranium Munitions in 2011 Libyan Airstrikes - Scientific Report

The country remains torn apart by a civil war since the death of long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. At the moment there are two main entities governing the country — the elected parliament backed by the LNA, which is headquartered in the eastern city of Tobruk and the UN-recognized GNA, established in 2015, which operates in the western part of Libya.