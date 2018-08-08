Russia, Putin Personally Need to Get Involved to Settle Libyan Crisis – Army

"The Libyan problem also needs engagement from Russia and President Putin himself, the removal of external actors, for example, Turkey, Qatar, specifically Italy, from the Libyan arena. Russian diplomacy should play an important role in this issue," LNA spokesman Ahmed Mismari said on Wednesday.
Earlier today the spokesman told Sputnik that more than 100 LNA servicemen, who had been injured in clashes with extremists, have received medical treatment in Russia, adding that it had made "a good impression on the armed forces."
He also noted that the LNA plans to carry out presidential and parliamentary elections in December.
LNA is in close contact with Russia, as its leader Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar visited Moscow in order to hold talks with Russian officials. However, according to Mismari, Russia hasn't furnished Libya with weapons due to an international embargo.
