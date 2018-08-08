Riyadh Stops Medical Treatment Programs in Canada - Reports

Saudi Arabia has stopped all medical treatment programs in Canada after the kingdom abruptly cut ties with Ottawa.

Saudi Arabia has discontinued all medical treatment programmes in Canada and is coordinating for the transfer of all Saudi patients to hospitals outside Canada, Saudi Press Agency reported citing Dr. Fahd bin Ibrahim Al Tamimi, Saudi Health Attaché in US and Canada.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the aim of the mission is to ensure the safety of patients and complete their treatment elsewhere.

The move comes amid Saudi-Canada diplomatic row, which had already led earlier to Riyadh recalling its ambassador from Ottawa and declaring the Canadian envoy to the kingdom a persona non grata, as well as freezing all new trade and investment contacts with Canada and suspending all joint educational programs and moving its students studying in the country elsewhere.

Previously, Ottawa urged Riyadh to release a number of civil society and women's rights activists, detained in Saudi Arabia. Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday she was "deeply concerned" to learn that human rights activist Samar Badawi, the sister of imprisoned Saudi writer Raif Badawi, whose wife and their three children live in Canada, had been jailed by Saudi authorities.

READ MORE: Verified Saudi Account Seemingly Threatens Canada With 9/11 Style Attack

The Saudi foreign ministry responded to Freeland’s statement by abruptly cutting ties with Ottawa and accusing it of interfering in Saudi Arabia's domestic affairs.