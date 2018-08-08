Turkey, Iraq to Open New Border Crossing – Reports

The issue was discussed during the recent meeting between the head of the Iraqi committee for border crossings, Qazim Akabi, and Turkish Ambassador to Iraq Fatih Yildiz, the Anadolu news agency reported.
Both countries hope that the new crossing would stimulate the cross-border trade between Turkey and Turkmen communities of northern Iraq.
READ MORE: Turkey Maintains Dialogue With Iran on Anti-PKK Offensive in Iraq — Ankara
Turkmens are the second biggest ethnic minority in Iraq after Kurds. They are descendants of the Seljuks, who included Iraq in their empire in 11th —12th centuries, the Oghuz Turks, who established the Kara Koyunlu and Ag Koyunlu tribal federations in 14th —15th centuries and Turks that migrated to Iraq during Ottoman rule.
All comments
Show new comments (0)