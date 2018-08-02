Register
23:38 GMT +302 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Smoke rises after Saudi-led airstrikes hit a food factory in Sanaa, Yemen. (File)

    UN Special Envoy to Invite Parties to Yemen Conflict to Geneva on Sept. 6

    © AP Photo / Hani Mohammed
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths said during a Security Council meeting on Thursday that he plans to invite both sides of the Yemeni conflict to Geneva on September 6 for the first round of consultations.

    "After having consulted with the parties, I plan to invite them to Geneva on the September 6 for a first round of consultations," Griffiths said.

    Martin Griffiths also said on Thursday that the pace of war in Yemen has increased despite all efforts to the contrary from the United Nations.

    "Recently, and despite all our efforts, the pace of war has increased," Griffiths said during a Security Council meeting.

    A soldier walks at Red Sea port of Hodeidah, Yemen May 10, 2017
    © REUTERS / Abduljabbar Zeyad/File Photo
    Arab Coalition's Airstrike on Hospital in Yemen's Hodeidah Kills 42 - Reports
    The special envoy asked the Security Council to urge all parties to the Yemeni crisis to resolve the conflict through negotiations, and to call for an early resumption of the political process.

    In turn, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Director of the Coordination and Response Division John Ging said in a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday that since the start of June, escalating violence in Hudaydah has forced more than 340,000 people to leave their homes.

    "Since the first of June, violence has forced more than 340,000 people from their homes across the governate," Ging said.

    Ging pointed out that most of the people who left have found places to stay in nearby "host communities," while smaller numbers have made their way to Sanaa, Aden and other surrounding areas.

    Approximately 90 percent of those displaced by violence in Hudaydah have received humanitarian aid packages, Ging said.

    A soldier walks at Red Sea port of Hodeidah, Yemen May 10, 2017
    © REUTERS / Abduljabbar Zeyad/File Photo
    Yemen's Houthis Declare Two-Week Halt of Military Ops in Red Sea - Official
    Deputy Envoy to the UN Vladimir Safronkov said on Thursday that ussia supports the efforts of UN Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths to relaunch intra-Yemeni consultations in Geneva on September 6.

    "We fully support the initiative of the special envoy to relaunch intra-Yemeni consultations in Geneva in September," Safronkov said during a Security Council meeting.

    Yemen has been in the grip of a violent conflict between the government forces of President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi movement. The war has caused a nationwide humanitarian catastrophe and claimed lives of an estimated 16,000 civilians.

    Related:

    Arab Coalition's Airstrike on Hospital in Yemen's Hodeidah Kills 42 - Reports
    Yemen's Houthis Declare Two-Week Halt of Military Ops in Red Sea - Official
    Arab Coalition Strikes at Sanaa Airport in Yemen – Source
    House Dems Push Pentagon to Probe Illegal US, Saudi Activity in Yemen
    Houthis Target Saudi Oil Tanker Off Yemen’s Coast
    Tags:
    violence, war, conflict, consultations, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN, John Ging, Martin Griffiths, Geneva, Yemen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Men and Women of Russia's Airborne Troops
    Men and Women of Russia's Airborne Troops
    Plucking Paul Manafort
    Plucking Paul Manafort
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse