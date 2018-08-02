Israel Reimposes Fuel Embargo on Gaza to Stop Palestinian Attacks - Ministry

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israel tightened the blockade of the Gaza Strip by introducing for an indefinite period of time a ban on the deliveries of fuel to the territory in response to Palestine's ongoing airborne arson attacks, the Israeli Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"[Israeli] Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman ordered to ban for an indefinite period the transportation of petroleum and gas via the Kerem Shalom check point to the Gaza Strip from now on [August 2]. The decision has been taken in connection to the continued arson terrorism and clashes on the border," the ministry's statement read.

In early July, the Israeli authorities already imposed embargo on deliveries of any fuel to the Gaza Strip, but then lifted it after the number of Palestinian attacks reduced.

The Israeli authorities have been trying to put an end to the disturbances on the Israeli-Gaza border, caused by continued shelling and the launch of arson balloons by Hamas militants into the Israeli territories, using economic sanctions against the movement and threatening to launch a new large-scale offensive against it.