Fatah Delegation to Discuss Inter-Palestinian Settlement in Cairo - Reports

CAIRO (Sputnik) - A delegation of representatives of Fatah party will discuss inter-Palestinian settlement with the Egyptian authorities during a visit to Cairo, Egyptian media reported.

The delegation, which is made up of high-level representatives of the party, set out for Egypt on Sunday, according to Youm7 news outlet.

On Saturday, Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas said that Egypt had shared some settlement ideas with Palestine and a delegation would visit Cairo to lay out Palestine's position on the matter.

In October last year, Fatah and Hamas parties signed an agreement which concerns the functioning of a united government in Gaza Strip and in the West Bank. The government had to start work no later than December 1, 2017, and Egypt served as the guarantor of the agreement.

However, the two parties asked Egypt to postpone the implementation of the plan in Gaza Strip.

Nabil Shaath, the foreign affairs adviser of Abbas, told Sputnik in February that the intra-Palestinian reconciliation was stalling as the Hamas movement had not relinquished control of the Gaza Strip.