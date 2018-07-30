Fatah Delegation to Discuss Inter-Palestinian Settlement in Cairo - Reports

The delegation, which is made up of high-level representatives of the party, set out for Egypt on Sunday, according to Youm7 news outlet.
In October last year, Fatah and Hamas parties signed an agreement which concerns the functioning of a united government in Gaza Strip and in the West Bank. The government had to start work no later than December 1, 2017, and Egypt served as the guarantor of the agreement.
However, the two parties asked Egypt to postpone the implementation of the plan in Gaza Strip.
READ MORE: US Decision on Jerusalem to Have 'Dangerous Political Consequences' — Fatah
Nabil Shaath, the foreign affairs adviser of Abbas, told Sputnik in February that the intra-Palestinian reconciliation was stalling as the Hamas movement had not relinquished control of the Gaza Strip.
All comments
Show new comments (0)