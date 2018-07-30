Egypt Attempting to Facilitate Moderate Syrian Opposition, Damascus Talks

"In Syria, we are trying, through helping the moderate opposition, to set up conditions for it to find some form of mutual understanding with the Syrian government. This is not simple, but it is an honorable and positive role," the president said Sunday in response to questions of the forum participants.
Sisi expressed hope that the elections would take place in Libya this year as previewed.
READ MORE: Egypt Stands for Political Settlement of Syrian Crisis – Minister
Previously, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said that Cairo supports the Syrian crisis' settlement by peaceful means and supports the Geneva peace process as a viable solution, saying that bringing back stability to the region can only happen through dialogue, negotiations and political process.
