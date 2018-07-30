Egypt Attempting to Facilitate Moderate Syrian Opposition, Damascus Talks

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Cairo is working to set up conditions for the moderate Syrian opposition to ensure that it has successful talks with the Syrian government, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said at a youth forum in the Egyptian capital.

"In Syria, we are trying, through helping the moderate opposition, to set up conditions for it to find some form of mutual understanding with the Syrian government. This is not simple, but it is an honorable and positive role," the president said Sunday in response to questions of the forum participants.

© AP Photo / Eman Helal Egypt Doesn't Plan to Send Troops to Syria – Foreign Ministry

Sisi added that Cairo was opposed to the existence of armed groups as "it is one of the factors that destabilize states." "This concerns Syria, Libya, Iraq, Yemen, Somalia, any state," Sisi added.

Sisi expressed hope that the elections would take place in Libya this year as previewed.

Previously, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said that Cairo supports the Syrian crisis' settlement by peaceful means and supports the Geneva peace process as a viable solution, saying that bringing back stability to the region can only happen through dialogue, negotiations and political process.