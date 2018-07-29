Saudi-led Coalition Destroyed Yemeni Missile Launch Site

According to Saudi Arabia's government-run Al Ekhbariya TV the coalition announced the "destruction of ballistic missile (launch) sites run by the Houthi militias in Saada," bordering Saudi Arabia.
Saudi sources previously reported that they had intercepted numerous missiles targeting Saudi cities, launched by the Houthis from Saada.
READ MORE: House Dems Push Pentagon to Probe Illegal US, Saudi Activity in Yemen
Thousands have been forced to escape from Yemen's main port city of Hodeidah since June after the coalition launched an offensive to capture it.
All comments
Show new comments (0)