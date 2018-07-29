Saudi-led Coalition Destroyed Yemeni Missile Launch Site

Earlier this week, a Saudi-led coalition attacked an international airport and a military air base in the northern part of the Yemeni capital, carrying out six consecutive airstrikes

According to Saudi Arabia's government-run Al Ekhbariya TV the coalition announced the "destruction of ballistic missile (launch) sites run by the Houthi militias in Saada," bordering Saudi Arabia.

Saudi sources previously reported that they had intercepted numerous missiles targeting Saudi cities, launched by the Houthis from Saada.

Saudi Arabia has been involved in the Yemeni civil war since March 2015, conducting operations against the Houthis. The coalition, led by the kingdom, has been blamed for 10,000 civilian casualties.

Thousands have been forced to escape from Yemen's main port city of Hodeidah since June after the coalition launched an offensive to capture it.