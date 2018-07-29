Register
09:02 GMT +329 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A picture taken on March 16, 2017 shows policemen standing guard near migrants at the Moria migrant camp on the island of Lesbos, almost a year after an EU-Turkey deal

    Ankara Prevents Over 14,000 Migrants From Crossing Into Europe Illegally in 2018

    © AFP 2018 / LOUISA GOULIAMAKI
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More and more migrants are choosing the illegal routes in the Aegean Sea to get to Europe due to the proximity of the Greek islands; as many as 13,336 migrants crossed the Aegean Sea this year in order to reach Greece, the Anadolu news agency reported, citing the data provided by the Coast Guard Command.

    Turkey prevented a total of 14,470 migrants from crossing into Europe illegally in the first seven months of the year, with the number of migrants attempting to reach the continent clandestinely having increased by 60 percent compared to the corresponding period last year, local media reported.

    As many as 54 attempts to cross into Europe from Turkey resulted in deaths, which is an increase of over 50 percent compared to the same period last year, the news outlet added.

    READ MORE: Migrants From Iraq, Turkey Suspected of Raping, Murdering Jewish Girl in Germany

    Turkish security members surround migrants after their arrival in Pehlivankoy, Kirklareli, Turkey (File)
    © AP Photo / Ergin Yildiz
    Turkey Holds About 160 Illegal Migrants in Canakkale Province – Reports
    In March 2016, the European Union and Ankara agreed on a deal, under which Turkey vowed to take back all illegal migrants who come to the European Union through its territory in exchange for Syrian refugees accommodated in Turkey, on a one-for-one basis.

    The EU pledged to hasten the Turkish EU accession bid, introduce a visa-free regime, as well as provide financial aid to Turkey to cover the costs of migrant reception.

    Europe has been experiencing a migration crisis since 2015 due to the influx of thousands of migrants and refugees fleeing crises in their home countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

    Hundreds of thousands of migrants are trying to reach EU states using various routes, including via Turkey, Italy, Greece, and the Balkans.

    Related:

    'EU Spends Billions on Migrants, Better to Invest in Africa' – Italian Deputy FM
    EU Members May Be Paid to Keep Migrants in 'Controlled Centers' - Reports
    'They Include Terrorists': Libya Says No to Taking in Migrants Rejected by EU
    EU 'Cannot Accept All the Migrants From the Planet' – Czech PM
    Tags:
    deal, migration, refugees, migrants, European Union, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Europe Struggles to Keep its Cool Amid Scorching Summer Heat
    Teach a Lesson
    ABC for President
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse