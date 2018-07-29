Ankara Prevents Over 14,000 Migrants From Crossing Into Europe Illegally in 2018

Turkey prevented a total of 14,470 migrants from crossing into Europe illegally in the first seven months of the year, with the number of migrants attempting to reach the continent clandestinely having increased by 60 percent compared to the corresponding period last year, local media reported.
As many as 54 attempts to cross into Europe from Turkey resulted in deaths, which is an increase of over 50 percent compared to the same period last year, the news outlet added.
The EU pledged to hasten the Turkish EU accession bid, introduce a visa-free regime, as well as provide financial aid to Turkey to cover the costs of migrant reception.
Europe has been experiencing a migration crisis since 2015 due to the influx of thousands of migrants and refugees fleeing crises in their home countries in the Middle East and North Africa.
Hundreds of thousands of migrants are trying to reach EU states using various routes, including via Turkey, Italy, Greece, and the Balkans.
