Yerevan’s Court Rules to Arrest Ex-Armenian President Kocharyan

YEREVAN (Sputnik) - A court in Yerevan authorized on Friday the arrest of former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan in connection with suppressing protests in the country on March 1, 2008, Kocharyan’s lawyer Aram Orbelyan said.

“The court ruled to arrest Kocharyan,” Orbelyan told journalists.

Kocharyan was charged on Thursday with overthrowing Armenia's constitutional order by suppressing the 2008 protests.

Meanwhile, Yerevan court released Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov, charged with overthrowing constitutional order in Armenia in 2008, from custody on bail, Khachaturov's lawyer Migran Pogosyan said.

"The court ruled to release Khachaturov on bail," Pogosyan told journalists.

Khachaturov was charged on Thursday with overthrowing Armenia's constitutional order by suppressing the 2008 protests.