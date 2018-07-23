IRGC Commander Slams Trump's Anti-Iran Remarks as 'Psychological War' - Reports

Donald Trump earlier took to Twitter to warn Iranian President Hassan Rouhani of the dire consequences Tehran would face for threatening the United States.

Senior Iranian Revolutionary Guards Commander Gholamhossein Gheybparvar has dismissed President Trump's anti-Tehran remarks as "psychological war," local media reported.

"We will never abandon our revolutionary beliefs… we will resist pressure from enemies… America wants nothing less than (to) destroy Iran… (but) Trump cannot do a damn thing against Iran," the ISNA news agency cited Gheybparvar as saying.

The comments come shortly after Trump fired off a stark warning to President Hassan Rouhani on Twitter for the latter's earlier threats.

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 23 июля 2018 г.

Over the weekend, ​Rouhani lashed out at the United States, having warned that the Trump administration's hostile policies towards Tehran could prompt "the mother of all wars" and hinted that the US' attempts to block Iran's oil trade would result in Tehran's closing the strategic waterway linking Middle East crude producers to major world markets, the Strait of Hormuz.

"Today, speaking with US has no meaning except surrender and end of people's achievements. Mr. Trump! We are the people of dignity and guarantor of security of the waterway of the region throughout the history. Don't play with the lion's tail; you will regret it. But the enemies must understand well that war with Iran is the mother of all wars and peace with Iran is the mother of all peace. We have never been intimidated and will respond threat with threat," Rouhani said.

In another development, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi dismissed the remarks by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Washington was not afraid to "tackle" Tehran at the "highest level" as "interference in Iran's state affairs," Tasnim news agency reported.

Tensions between the two countries further escalated in wake of President Trump's decision to unilaterally withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, and reimpose anti-Tehran sanctions.

The agreement, signed by P5+1 (Russia, China, the US, the UK, France and Germany) and Iran, envisaged the gradual lifting of sanctions in exchange for the Islamic Reoublic maintaining a peaceful nature of its nuclear program.