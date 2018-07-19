Register
02:12 GMT +319 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A Laggar Falcon begins a typical swoop at Tal Chappar Sanctuary, Rajasthan, India.

    PETA Condemns Use of ‘Terror’ Falcons Reportedly Sent From Gaza to Israel

    © Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons/Sumeet Moghe
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    110

    An hour after a Twitter user alerted animal rights organization PETA on Tuesday to an incident in which a falcon tied to flammable material was sent from the Gaza Strip to Israel as a method of igniting fires, the group responded by saying that animals don't have allegiances to nations.

    PETA responded to the netizen after being shown images of the dead falcon shared on social media by Stand With Us, a nonprofit pro-Israel education and advocacy organization based in Los Angeles, California.

    "As human beings, every one of us at PETA is concerned about human civilians, children, and anyone else caught in the line of fire of any conflict," the organization said in a tweet. "As an animal-protection organization, PETA notes that animals claim allegiance to no nation, don't choose sides, and can only rely on human beings to show them mercy, and it is unacceptable to use them as weapons of war."

    ​Images of the incident first surfaced on social media on Monday after they were published by the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), a unit within the Israeli Ministry of Defense.

    In its tweet, COGAT stated that an employee from the National Parks Authority made the discovery near the Gaza Strip after extinguishing some 15 fires ignited "by incendiary materials flown from Gaza into Israel."

    An elderly Palestinian man falls on the ground after being shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Monday, May 14, 2018
    © AP Photo / Adel Hana
    Israel ‘Strangles’ Palestinians by Suspending Energy Supplies to Gaza

    "Apparently it's not enough to destroy nature with kites, now falcons are being used for terror as well," it added, hinting at the practice of Gazans allegedly purposefully sending kites and balloons tied to flammable materials across the border to start fires.

    According to the Times of Israel, if this was done deliberately, it would mark the first time that Gazans have used birds to carry out such acts. Aside from kites and balloons, Israel has previously accused Gazans of using drones and helium-filled condoms for similar purposes.

    This is not the first time flying animals have been used as weapons of war, or to start fires. In World War II, the United States explored the use of bats equipped with small, timed firebombs to light Japanese towns ablaze, releasing them from airplanes overhead in the hopes they would roost in the rafters of wooden structures in the towns below, according to Smithsonian Magazine.

    Related:

    Israel Preparing For Large-Scale Offensive in Gaza – Reports
    Israel Toughens Blockade of Gaza by Suspending Energy Supplies
    Israel Mobilizing Reserve Soldiers to Reinforce Air Defense Amid Gaza Escalation
    Israeli Air Force Hits Two Hamas Posts in Gaza Strip - Army
    Israel Defense Forces Say Responded to Shelling From Gaza
    Tags:
    falcon, Gaza Strip, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Summer Heat and Bikini Babes: Highlights of Miami Swim Week 2018
    Summer Heat and Bikini Babes: Highlights of Miami Swim Week 2018
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse