Series of Blasts Hit Northern Iraqi City of Kirkuk - Reports

Several people were injured and one reportedly killed in a series of blasts that rocked Iraq's northern city of Kirkuk late on Wednesday, the Rudaw media outlet reported, though there is no official casualty toll yet.

Multiple landmines exploded on the city's central highway, while several districts were shelled by militants. A local children’s hospital also came under attack, according to the media outlet.

​Around nine people were injured and one killed as a result of the attacks, although there is no official confirmation, the media outlet reported.

انفجارات في كركوك ووقوع إصابات https://t.co/ERbfJ1SJ6f — RT Arabic (@RTarabic) 18 июля 2018 г.

Recently, the Kirkuk governorate has been hit by a number of terrorist attacks. In late June, the remains of hostages, all reportedly members of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces, were found by Iraqi security forces on the Kirkuk-Diyala road.

On July 1, media reported that one person was killed and 21 others injured in a triple explosion that hit a warehouse storing ballot boxes from the May elections in Kirkuk.