Syrian Officer Recalls His Liberation From Captivity (VIDEO)

During the liberation of southern Syria from terrorists, many Syrian military men were freed from captivity. Among them was a lieutenant colonel in the Syrian Army, Tharwan Said, who had been held captive by terrorists for more than four years.

In an interview with Sputnik, Tharwan Said that he was captured due to injuries while fighting in the province of Deraa. He was then taken to a prison in the village of Tafas in the province of Deraa.

According to the officer, residents of the city of Deraa and its surroundings had lived in constant fear during the terrorists’ rule. The terrorists brutally suppressed any discontent among civilians, so people were afraid to take action.

"I became a witness to a situation when one of the militant leaders came to Tafas to talk about a agreement reached with representatives of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of the Warring Parties. All the people were very happy, although there was a threat by the extremists who promised to punish those militants who would cooperate with the Syrian government,” said Tharwan Said.

Tharwan Said thanked the Syrian and Russian military personnel who risked their lives for the liberation of Deraa. He also praised the work of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of the Warring Parties, which did tremendous work to coordinate ceasefires in various parts of Syria.