Israeli Rockets Strike Syrian Military Position in Aleppo - Reports

Israel has made a rocket strike on Syrian military position north of Nairab airport in Aleppo, local media reported.

The strike by Israeli armed forces on Syrian military position has caused material damage, Reuters reported, citing Syrian state media.

Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) has quoted a military source as saying that Israel had struck Syrian military position north of the airport in Aleppo.

© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit, File Israel Fires Missile Interceptor Rocket at Drone From Syria - IDF

Earlier this week, SANA reported that Syrian air defenses had responded to an Israeli airstrike on the Quneitra Province in southwestern Syria, which targeted one of the Ayrian army positions. The strike reportedly targeted Syrian army posts near the towns of Hadar and Juba in particular. Syrian air defences managed to repel some of the strikes, the agency reported back then.

READ MORE: Israel Attacks Syrian Army Positions in Quneitra Province

Previously, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he did not have intentions to help overthrow Assad's government, but insisted on what he called Iranian forces to departing Syria.