09:38 GMT +311 July 2018
    raqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi speaks at a joint press conference with German Chancellor after their meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin on February 11, 2016

    Intl Differences on Syria May Result in Resuming Daesh Activities, Iraqi PM Says

    Middle East
    BAGHDAD (Sputnik) – International differences on Syria pose a threat to the region as they may result in a resumption of activities of the Islamic State (Daesh) terror group, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi said on Tuesday.

    "The differences on Syria pose a threat of resumption of activities of the Daesh* terror group and threaten the Iraqi borders," Abadi said while aired by official Iraqi television.

    The prime minister pointed out that the Iraqi troops had achieved significant progress in eliminating remaining Daesh forces in the provinces of Diyala, Kirkuk and Salahuddin.

    In December 2017, Abadi announced the victory over the Daesh group but later admitted that further struggle with the terrorists was needed.

    READ MORE: Iraqi PM Abadi and Anti-American Shiite Cleric Sadr Announce Alliance

    Previous month, Iraqi military announced carrying killing 45 Daesh terrorists with airstrikes, including a Daesh* "deputy war minister," one of its "media emirs," Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's personal courier and Daesh's chief of police.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS, ISIL, Islamic State) — a terror group banned in Russia.

    Tags:
    terror, Daesh, Haidar Abadi, Syria, Iraq
