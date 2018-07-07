Lebanese Woman Sentenced to 11 Years in Jail Over Insulting Egyptians – Reports

CAIRO (Sputnik) – A court in Cairo sentenced Lebanese citizen Mona Mazbouh to 11 years in jail over her video, which was regarded as an insult of the Egyptian people, the MENA news agency reported on Saturday.

Mazbouh issued a video, saying that during her trips to Egypt she became subjected to harassment many times, MENA reported. According to the woman, the high number of harassment cases indicated the low level of culture in the country.

Later Mazbouh deleted the video and issued another one, expressing her apology to all Egyptians and pointing out that she was speaking only about those responsible for harassment.

The first video has caused a public outcry in Egypt, with many people demanding Mazbouh’s prosecution. The woman was detained on June 1 when trying to leave Egypt.