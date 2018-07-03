UN: Fighting in Southern Syria Prompts Thousands to Flee Toward Jordan Border

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – A military offensive by the Syrian government has forced up to 270,000 civilians to flee toward the Jordan border, United Nations spokesman Brenden Varma told reporters on Monday

"Over the weekend we received reports that intense air and ground based strikes continued in multiple areas … resulting in the death and injury of civilians and the largest displacement in the area since the conflict began," Varma said. "Our humanitarian colleagues say that an estimated 270,000 have been displaced."

The latest estimate represented more than a five-fold increase from 50,000 migrants reported by the UN last week.

Many of the refugees are huddled on the Syrian side of Jordanian border crossings, with the UN providing food, medicine and other relief supplies in Jordan for Syrian aid agencies to transport across the border, Varma explained.

About two weeks ago, the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad launched an offensive to regain control of the region from a variety of terrorist groups and US-backed rebels.

Over the weekend, more than a dozen towns and villages reportedly agreed to surrender and accept government rule, according to media reports.

Several Humanitarian Corridors Have Been Opened Out — Russian Military

the Russian military's center for Syrian reconciliation said Monday that several humanitarian corridors have been opened out of the southern militant-held territories to let civilians escape the fighting.