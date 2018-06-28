Register
16:49 GMT +328 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    A picture taken on March 8, 2014 show a partial view of the Dimona nuclear power plant in the southern Israeli Negev desert

    Israel Holds Iran Missile Strike Simulations at its Nuclear Reactors – Reports

    © AFP 2018 / JACK GUEZ
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The Israel Atomic Energy Commission (IAEC) has been working to boost security of the Dimona and Nahal Sorek nuclear reactors against possible missile strikes from Iran and Lebanon-based Hezbollah, Haaretz reported.

    According to the Israeli media outlet, IAEC members consider such developments as the greatest immediate threat to the reactors. The Commission has recently carried out training exercises simulating a missile attack on one of the facilities, including the evacuation of personnel and measures to prevent radioactive material leakages.

    READ MORE: Israel to ‘Prolong Bloodshed' in Syria as Media Pushes ‘Sensational' Iran Claims

    Even though the IAEC has reportedly taken precautions, commission members said it was unlikely to jeopardize Israelis, but such a scenario would constitute a “propaganda achievement for the enemy,” be it Tehran, or Hezbollah.

    President Hassan Rouhani listens to explanations on new nuclear achievements at a ceremony to mark National Nuclear Day, in Tehran, Iran, Monday, April 9, 2018
    © Photo: an official website of the Iranian Presidency office
    Tehran's Official Reveals What It Will Take to Keep Country in Nuclear Deal
    Haaretz cited an IAEC top official who said that the commission has relocated its headquarters from northern Tel Aviv to an area closer to the Nahal Sorek reactor, and claimed that employees will be safe even in the event of a missile attack.

    At the same time, the IAEC stated that it understood that such a scenario would spread fear among Israelis, so the commission is working on an appropriate explanation to correctly address the potential situation.

    Last month, Israeli nuclear scientists discussed studies revealing what would happen if a missile hit one of the reactors. According to research published in the Journal of Nuclear Engineering and Radiation Science last year, a Scud missile landing within 115 feet (35 meters) of the reactor could cause damage to its protective dome and disrupt control systems responsible for operating and cooling it.

    Tel Aviv has been citing Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s remarks as he said last year that the group would target Israel’s Dimona nuclear reactor, which he dismissed as “antiquated” and claimed that it “doesn’t require major force to hit.”

    Israeli military personnel are said to believe that Hezbollah possesses between 100,000 and 120,000 short- and medium-range rockets, in addition to several hundred long-range missiles.

    Benjamin Netanyahu at the United Nations in New York (September 27, 2012).
    © AFP 2018 / Don Emmert
    Netanyahu: Iran Wants Nuclear Arsenal to Destroy Israel
    During his European tour earlier this month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Iran would soon use its uranium enrichment program to destroy the Jewish state, adding that Tel Aviv wouldn’t let Iran “obtain nuclear weapons.”

    Netanyahu’s remark followed the announcement by Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman for Iran's nuclear agency, that the Islamic Republic had informed the UN nuclear watchdog about its actions to boost the country's nuclear enrichment capacity within the limits set under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

    Related:

    Israel to ‘Prolong Bloodshed' in Syria as Media Pushes ‘Sensational' Iran Claims
    Unexpected Fan: Israel Wishes Iran 'Good Luck' at FIFA World Cup
    Leaked Video: IDF General Warns Iran Is Preparing to Attack Israel from Syria
    Iran Warns That 'Occupying, Aggressive' Israel Can Never Feel 'Safe'
    Tags:
    simulated attack, missile strike, missile attack, missile, uranium enrichment, uranium, nuclear weapons, nuclear reactor, nuclear, Dimona, Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, Benjamin Netanyahu, Lebanon, Iran, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat: Fans Get Emotional During World Cup
    Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat: Fans Get Emotional During World Cup
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok