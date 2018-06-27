Register
15:11 GMT +327 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Russian army servicemen during the ceremony of meeting President Vladimir Putin at the Khmeimim Air Base in Syria

    Russian MoD Refutes Claims of Alleged Withdrawal From Syria's De-Escalation Deal

    © Sputnik / Michael Klimentyev
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    2102

    The report by the Turkish news agency Anadolu about the alleged withdrawal of Russia from the agreement on the southern Syrian de-escalation zone does not correspond to reality, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

    "The Russian airbase Khmeimim in the Syrian Arab Republic does not have sites or pages on social networks," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

    The ministry stressed that all information relating to the activities of Russian troops in Syria is reported exclusively by representatives of the Russian Defense Ministry, and also through official resources of the Russian military department on the Internet.

    In this May 18, 2017, photo, a Syrian National flag hangs out of a damaged building at the mountain resort town of Zabadani in the Damascus countryside, Syria.
    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation Comes Under Massive Fire
    Earlier, Anadolu had reported about the termination of the agreement on the southern Syrian de-escalation, referencing the fake page of the Khmeimim air base command.

    READ MORE: Syrian General Warns US May Use Jihadists in Fresh Offensive to Take Palmyra

    The Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation, a peace monitoring and humanitarian organization run jointly by Russia and Turkey, is hosted at the Khmeimim Air Base in Latakia Governorate — around 200 miles north of Damascus.

    The total number of settlements in the southern de-escalation zone that joined the Syrian government forces increased to 12 on June 24, the Russian Defense Ministry pointed out earlier.

    Most of Syria's territory has already been freed by government forces supported by the Russian Air Force, however, there are still some terrorists located mainly in the southwestern US-controlled areas.

    Related:

    Al-Nusra Attack on Pro-Gov't Settlements in South Syria Repelled - Russian MoD
    First Free Syrian Army Group Sides With Syrian Gov't Forces - Russian MoD
    Equipment in Syria’s Douma Chemical Lab Made in EU, N America - Russian MoD
    Free Syrian Army, US Preparing Chemical Provocation in Deir ez-Zor - Russian MoD
    Tags:
    de-escalation, social networks, fake news, Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, Russia, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Football Beauties From Across the Globe Enjoying World Cup Matches
    Football Beauties From Across the Globe Enjoying World Cup Matches
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse