Register
00:33 GMT +326 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The logo of American entertainment company Netflix is pictured at the Paris games week in Paris, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

    Palestinians Group Urges Netflix to Drop Show that ‘Glorifies War Crimes’

    © AP Photo/ Christophe Ena
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A Palestinian group that advocates for a boycott of Israel is taking aim at a Netflix-produced political thriller that they say glorifies war crimes against Palestinians.

    The Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI) is petitioning Netflix to cancel its show Fauda, Arabic for "chaos." The show serves as an "anti-Arab racist, Israeli propaganda tool that glorifies the Israeli military's war crimes against the Palestinian people," the group's March 29 statement reads.

    The show features an undercover Israeli unit that embeds itself within West Bank society in an effort to find terror suspects. One plotline features Hamas members planning to release sarin — a poisonous chemical — in a synagogue in an attempt to get Israel to react with war crimes, which would then push its Arab neighbors into action.

    ​The show's second season was released in May. According to Lior Raz, a former IDF member who co-created the show and stars in it, he and journalist Avi Issacharoff "wanted to create a show that could humanize the ongoing conflict based on our experience in the IDF." Raz says that when they started the show in 2014 and yet another conflict with Gaza broke out, "officials came to us, asking us to keep production going." 

    Homeland Is Racist
    Showtime
    Artist Behind 'Homeland Is Racist' Graffiti Had Dual Message

    Palestinian activists groups say it does the opposite: while dehumanizing Arabs, the show whitewashes the acts of Israel's secret military wing and counter-terror units, which have engaged in targeted assassinations, extrajudicial executions and the brutalization of unarmed demonstrators, the PACBI highlighted. "By sanitizing and normalizing these crimes, Fauda is directly complicit in promoting and justifying these grave human rights violations," the group said.

    "The Palestinian issue is very complicated — it's not black and white," Hisham Suleiman, an Arab-Israeli actor who plays the main Hamas villain, told the BBC about the show, which bills itself as being about a conflict which is "ancient."

    PACBI noted that in February, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin hosted a party bringing together Israeli celebrities — including those acting in Fauda — with counter-terror soldiers. The crew lauded the soldiers as "protectors of life," according to PACBI. 

    Barack and Michelle Obama in Washington.
    © Flickr/ Steve Jurvetson
    Twitter on Fire: Barack and Michelle Obama to Partner With Netflix to Share 'Inspiring Stories'

    In 2015, Sputnik News spoke with Don Karl, an artist who gained notoriety after he was hired to paint Arabic graffiti on the set of the US television political thriller Homeland. When he got on the job, he painted "Homeland is racist." Telling Sputnik that the show doesn't have a "clear idea of the culture they are filming a series about," it promotes the idea that all Muslims, Arabs and Pakistanis are terrorists.

    Karl added that many shows are filmed without thought and built on stereotypes and that series like Homeland follow the beat of the news and reflect a country's political interests in the form of fiction.

    Related:

    Trump Meets With Moon; Obama's Sign Major Netflix Deal
    True Crime's Golden Era: Is Netflix Onto Another Hit With US Pizza Bomb Story?
    Twitter on Fire: Barack and Michelle Obama to Partner With Netflix
    The Obamas Might Be Sharing ‘Inspiring Stories’ on Netflix Soon
    Big Brother Is Watching: Netflix's ‘Christmas Prince' Tweet Creeps Out Users
    UK Defense Secretary Derided for Netflix-Esque Notions of Fighting Terror
    Tags:
    Netflix, Palestine, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Saudi woman prepares to use go-kart in Riyadh
    Women Can Now Drive Legally in Saudi Arabia
    Not Our Problem
    Not Our Problem
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse