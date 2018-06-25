Register
    A car arrives at the headquarters of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, OPCW, in The Hague, Netherlands.

    Moscow Views Syrian Science Facilities' OPCW Inspection Results as Politicized

    © AP Photo / Peter Dejong
    Middle East
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow considers cynical and biased the conclusions of the OPCW report on inspection of research facilities in Syria's Barza and Jamraya, it is clear that the document was adopted under a strong US pressure, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

    The ministry commented on a report by OPCW Technical Secretariat Director General Ahmet Uzumcu concerning the implementation of the decisions adopted by the 83rd session of OPCW Executive Council.

    "We have repeatedly stated that the demands to Syria laid down in the report go beyond the framework of the Chemical Weapons Convention. The attempt to obtain unhindered and unconditional access of the OPCW inspectors to any military and civil infrastructure facilities does not fit into any international legal norms. It is clear that such a document was adopted under the strongest pressure from the US and their close allies," the ministry said.

    OPCW Claims Sarin, Chlorine "Very Likely" Used in Syria in March 2017
    UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson proposed earlier this month to expand the mandate of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in Syria to allow it identify those responsible for the use of chemical weapons in the country, as currently the OPCW Fact Finding Mission is only responsible for the establishment of facts around the reports about the use of chemical weapons.

    READ MORE: US Slams Russian Veto After OPCW Syria Alleged Attack Probe Fails to Find Blame

    The Syrian opposition, as well as Western countries have been accusing Syrian government forces of using chemical weapons in last several years, while the Syrian authorities have repeatedly pointed at the fact that their chemical weapons stockpiles had been destroyed under the supervision of the OPCW.

    Tags:
    inspection, UN’s Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Syria, Russia
