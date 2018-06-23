Facebook, Twitter Shut Hezbollah-Linked Accounts - Reports

Central Military Media accused the US-based websites of running an "anti-media campaign," in a post on the Telegram messaging app. It said both accounts were closed without warning.
Hezbollah was established in the 1980s as a paramilitary and political organization originating in Lebanon's Shiite population. The group aims to end Israel's occupation of Lebanese territory.
Israel, has repeatedly expressed its opposition to the presence of Iranian and pro-Iranian forces and the Hezbollah movement in Syria. Earlier this year, Israel several times attacked what it called the Iranian forces’ positions in Syria, citing aggressive actions on the part of the Iranian-backed militia in the Golan Heights, annexed by the country from Syria.
All comments
Show new comments (0)