US, Turkey Start Coordinated Patrols in Syrian Town of Manbij

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The People’s Protection Units (YPG), which Turkey considers a terrorist group, agreed to retreat to the east side of the Euphrates River, meeting a longstanding demand by Ankara.

Meanwhile, the US-led coalition and Turkish forces have begun independent but coordinated patrols along a demarcation line near the Syrian town of Manbji while planning for joint patrols in the future, the US Central Command said in a press release.

"In accordance with the Manbij Roadmap and Manbij Security Principles, coordinated independent patrol activities by Turkish and coalition forces began June 18," the release said on Monday.

The release added that both parties "are continuing to plan for combined patrols with a commitment to increase cooperation based on conditions on the ground."

A US-backed Syrian Kurdish militia, the People’s Protection Units, agreed to leave Manbij earlier in a deal intended to ease tensions between the United States and Turkey, both NATO allies.