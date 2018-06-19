US, Turkey Start Coordinated Patrols in Syrian Town of Manbij

Meanwhile, the US-led coalition and Turkish forces have begun independent but coordinated patrols along a demarcation line near the Syrian town of Manbji while planning for joint patrols in the future, the US Central Command said in a press release.
"In accordance with the Manbij Roadmap and Manbij Security Principles, coordinated independent patrol activities by Turkish and coalition forces began June 18," the release said on Monday.
A US-backed Syrian Kurdish militia, the People’s Protection Units, agreed to leave Manbij earlier in a deal intended to ease tensions between the United States and Turkey, both NATO allies.
All comments
Show new comments (0)