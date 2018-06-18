Palestinian Militants Fire 3 Rockets Toward Israel, IDF Reports

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Palestinian militants shelled Israel with three rockets from the Gaza Strip on Monday, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Following reports regarding sirens in the Hof Ashkelon Regional Council, three launches were identified from the Gaza Strip aimed at Israeli territory. One of the launches apparently landed in the Gaza Strip," the IDF said on its Twitter account.

No information about casualties or damage has been reported.

Same night, Israeli defense forces reported carrying out airstrikes on nine military targets in three sites in northern Gaza Strip.

Relations between Israel and Palestine have been shattered for decades. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

Against the backdrop of the recent escalation of tensions between Israel and the Palestinians, sparked by the relocation of the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem earlier in May, the two sides have shelled each other numerous times.