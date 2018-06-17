Dozens Detained in Istanbul Over Suspected Links to Daesh - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 30 foreign nationals were detained in the Turkish largest city of Istanbul over suspected links to the Islamic State terror group, (Daesh)*, local media reported.

Turkish security units conducted simultaneous counterterrorism raids in seven districts of the largest city of the country to detain people, who were suspected of plotting terrorist attacks, the Anadolu news agency reported Saturday citing a police source.

Top Daesh Leader Captured in Turkey, Extradited Back to Iraq

The media outlet reported that law enforcement officials had also seized documents and digital materials during their anti-terror raids.

Earlier this year, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag reported that the country had detained over 4,000 Daesh terrorists between 2011 and 2018, adding that more than 12,500 people, including 5,654 foreigners, were detained during that period on suspicion of having ties to the terror group.

Daesh* is operating mainly in Iraq and Syria. However, the terrorists' activities have spilled into neighboring states, such as Turkey.

