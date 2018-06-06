Register
14:34 GMT +306 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A general view shows Baath city, bordering the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Syria June 24, 2017

    Israel to Boost Golan Heights' Population, Development Amid 'Security Danger'

    © REUTERS / Alaa Al-Faqir
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    201

    Israel seized control of the Golan Heights during the Six-Day War in 1967 and imposed its laws on the territory in 1981, to the serious discontent and condemnation by the international community, particularly by the UN Security Council.

    Israeli Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon has expressed his full support for the project to develop the Golan Heights over the next decade, which was earlier written by Deputy Minister Michael Oren, The Jerusalem Post has reported. The plan promises rapid development of the territory and a significant increase in its population, from the current 22,000 people to 100,000.

    "The missed opportunity in the Golan is not only demographic but also a security danger. Iran is trying to replace the Sunni population near the border with Shiite forces to build a base in Syria and make the Golan a conflict zone with Israel," Oren claimed.

    The plan also suggests the creation of an inter-ministerial committee, which will be tasked with improving the quality of life in the Golan Heights and making it more tourist-attractive.

    READ MORE: Netanyahu Ally Urges US to Recognize Israel's Golan Heights Claim — Reports

    The Golan Heights were seized by Israel from Syria during the Six-Day War in 1967. For a long time the territory was governed by a military administration, but in 1981 Tel-Aviv extended the jurisdiction of its laws to the territory and established a civil administration. The move was condemned by the UN Security Council as illegal from the point of international law. Israel justified its move as aimed at safeguarding its borders from aggressive military acts.

    Israel and Syria have also been engaged in multiple tit-for-tat clashes in the disputed area, with the last one taking place on May 10, when the Israeli Air Force conducted airstrikes against Syrian military bases in retaliation for rockets being fired at the occupied Golan Heights from the Arab Republic's territory.

    READ MORE: Syria Will Never Agree to Israeli 'Occupation' of Golan Heights — Envoy to UN

    Tel Aviv claims the missile attack was launched by the Quds Force — a special unit of Iran's Revolutionary Guards tasked with extraterritorial operations. IDF airstrikes targeted the bases where purportedly Iran's forces rallied. Both Tehran and Damascus deny the allegations about the presence of Iranian military forces in Syria, noting that Iran only sends military advisers to the Arab republic.

    Related:

    Recognizing Golan Heights as Israeli Will 'Create a Lot of Chaos' - Professor
    Netanyahu Ally Urges US to Recognize Israel's Golan Heights Claim – Reports
    US Congressman Calls for Recognition of Golan Heights as Israeli Territory
    Attacks on Syria Could Be Prelude to Military Conflict in Golan Heights - Journo
    Syria Will Never Agree to Israeli 'Occupation' of Golan Heights – Envoy to UN
    Tags:
    Israeli occupation, project, population growth, development, Golan Heights, Israel, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Quirky and Daring: Best Soviet Concept Cars
    Quirky and Daring: Best Soviet Concept Cars
    No Eagles Allowed
    No Eagles Allowed
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse