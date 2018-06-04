Iran Urges Int’l Community to Resist 'US Bullying' Amid Nuke Deal Pullout

US President Donald Trump’s decision to walk away from the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran has raised serious concerns and worries among America’s allies in Europe and elsewhere in the world.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has called on the world community to stand up to “US law-breaking behavior, bullying and disregard for the rule of law” after Washington announced it was withdrawing from a landmark nuclear deal Iran signed with the P5+1 group of countries in 2015, Press TV reported.

In letters sent to his foreign counterparts, Zarif warned of the dangerous consequences of the US’ "illegal and unilateral" move to pull out from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and called for international condemnation of Washington's actions.

“Illegal withdrawal of the US government from the JCPOA, especially bullying methods used by this government to bring other governments in line, has discredited the rule of law and international law at the international level while challenging the goals and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and efficiency of international bodies,” the Iranian foreign minister said.

The Iranian foreign minister noted that in spite of Washington’s move, Tehran remains fully committed to its obligations under the deal but added that it expected a promise by the other signatories to the JCPOA to make up for the US withdrawal.

In May, Mohammad Javad Zarif told the European Commissioner for Energy and Climate Miguel Arias Canete that the European Union's "political support" for the nuclear agreement was not enough and urged Brussels to boost economic cooperation with Iran.

On May 8, President Donald Trump said that the United States was withdrawing from the nuclear agreement with Iran and that it would reinstate sanctions and impose "the highest level" of economic bans on the Islamic Republic.

Washington’s European allies remain firmly committed to the existing nuclear agreement and show an apparent desire to work with Russia to avoid what they believe would be a disaster if the groundbreaking deal falls through.

In a clear response to the US move, the EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has announced that the bloc plans to apply a 1996 law that would prohibit European companies from complying with any sanctions the US would reintroduce against Tehran.