Register
09:46 GMT +304 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif

    Iran Urges Int’l Community to Resist 'US Bullying' Amid Nuke Deal Pullout

    © AP Photo / Petr David Josek
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    130

    US President Donald Trump’s decision to walk away from the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran has raised serious concerns and worries among America’s allies in Europe and elsewhere in the world.

    Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has called on the world community to stand up to “US law-breaking behavior, bullying and disregard for the rule of law” after Washington announced it was withdrawing from a landmark nuclear deal Iran signed with the P5+1 group of countries in 2015, Press TV reported.

    In letters sent to his foreign counterparts, Zarif warned of the dangerous consequences of the US’ "illegal and unilateral" move to pull out from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and called for international condemnation of Washington's actions.

    “Illegal withdrawal of the US government from the JCPOA, especially bullying methods used by this government to bring other governments in line, has discredited the rule of law and international law at the international level while challenging the goals and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and efficiency of international bodies,” the Iranian foreign minister said.

    The Iranian foreign minister noted that in spite of Washington’s move, Tehran remains fully committed to its obligations under the deal but added that it expected a promise by the other signatories to the JCPOA to make up for the US withdrawal.

    Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif at the conference Russia in the Middle East: Playing on all fields held by the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow
    © Sputnik / Valeriy Melnikov
    Iran Wants Guarantees From EU That JCPOA Would Be Beneficial for It - Zarif
    In May, Mohammad Javad Zarif told the European Commissioner for Energy and Climate Miguel Arias Canete that the European Union's "political support" for the nuclear agreement was not enough and urged Brussels to boost economic cooperation with Iran.

    On May 8, President Donald Trump said that the United States was withdrawing from the nuclear agreement with Iran and that it would reinstate sanctions and impose "the highest level" of economic bans on the Islamic Republic.

    Washington’s European allies remain firmly committed to the existing nuclear agreement and show an apparent desire to work with Russia to avoid what they believe would be a disaster if the groundbreaking deal falls through.

    READ MORE: Tehran Looks at Russia, China to Save Nuke Deal as US Quits Agreement — Zarif

    In a clear response to the US move, the EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has announced that the bloc plans to apply a 1996 law that would prohibit European companies from complying with any sanctions the US would reintroduce against Tehran.

    Related:

    Iran Wants Guarantees From EU That JCPOA Would Be Beneficial for It - Zarif
    Tehran Looks at Russia, China to Save Nuke Deal as US Quits Agreement - Zarif
    Tags:
    call, Iranian foreign minister, US withdrawal, nuclear deal, EU, Miguel Airas Canete, Donald Trump, Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Unattainable Ideal: Supermodels of the Nineties
    Unattainable Ideal: Supermodels of the Nineties
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok