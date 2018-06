Syrian forces patrolling the areas along the border between the provinces of Hama and Homs stumbled upon a subterranean base which had previously been used as a hospital by militants.

Syrian troops aided by Russian military police uncovered a facility in the township of Tallaf that was recently liberated from terrorists, which contained an underground hospital and was stocked with medical equipment and supplies stored in boxes bearing the UNICEF logo, FARS news agency reports.

Earlier Syrian forces also found a large quantity of weapons and a stockpile of chlorine stored in a militant depot in Homs province.