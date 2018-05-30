Thousands Protesting Government Policies, New Income Tax Legislation in Amman

AMMAN (Sputnik) - Thousands of Jordanians have taken to streets in the country's capital Amman in protest against government policies, particularly the recently-proposed amendments to the income tax law, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

The demonstration followed calls from local trade unions for a rally protesting the changes to the law in front of the trade union's building in Amman.

The protesters are chanting calls to overthrow the government and abandon the amendments.

Jordanian media reports suggested that on June 6, members of over 33 professional associations and trade unions would hold another strike.

Thousands of people demonstrated in #Amman today against an income tax draft bill. Others joined a strike. Jordan #dpareporter pic.twitter.com/KnIuxJk1bR — Nehal El-Sherif نهال الشريف (@nelsherif) May 30, 2018

​The new legislation stipulates that every adult should obtain a tax number. Those individuals whose annual incomes are no higher than 8,000 Jordanian dinars (over $11,200), and families having incomes that do not exceed 16,000 dinars, would be exempt. The tax rates for other individuals and families would range from 5 to 25 percent, depending on just how much these minimum income thresholds are surpassed.

The legislation also imposes different tax rates on companies from different sectors. For example, the 30-percent rate is for mining firms and the 40-percent rate is for banks.

Last week, the Jordanian government submitted the draft legislation on income tax to the lower house of parliament for consideration.