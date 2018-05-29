IDF Reports 'Multiple' Rockets Launched at Southern Israel from Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - A large number of rockets have been fired at various targets in Israel from the Gaza Strip, with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) intercepting some of them, the IDF spokesperson said on Tuesday.

According to Israeli army's press-release the rockets were launched at several areas of Israel from Gaza Strip. There were no immediate reports on any casualties or destruction.

Following reports of sirens that sounded earlier this morning, a barrage of projectiles were identified from the Gaza Strip at a number of locations in Israel. Several intercepts were made. The details are being reviewed — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) May 29, 2018

​Earlier in the day, the IDF said that its sirens have went off in a number of the Israeli locations. The Israeli military said later that the sirens went off in the settlements along the border with the Gaza Strip because of machinegun fire from the territory of the Palestinian enclave.