Syrian Constitutional Commission Nominees List Passed to Russia, Iran - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Syrian Foreign Ministry has handed over to the Russian and Iranian ambassadors to Syria a list of candidates to the constitutional commission, the SANA news agency reported.

"The guarantor states have reached an agreement in Astana to create such a commission, and Syria has agreed to send its delegation there. The list has been agreed but has not been released yet. It will be released once the time is right," Haddad told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

On May 24, Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad said that Damascus had prepared a list of its representatives to the constitutional commission and would soon submit it to the United Nations.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo published a list of demands for a new nuclear deal with Iran, including the withdrawal of its forces from Syria, where they have provided crucial support to President Bashar Assad's government. Russia is also a key ally of Assad and has been conducting an air campaign in Syria since 2015.