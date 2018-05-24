Suicide Blast Kills At Least Four in Baghdad

At least four people were killed Thursday in Baghdad, the Iraqi capital, after a suicide bomb was detonated, according to Reuters. Some 15 people were injured.

According to a statement released by Iraq's National Security media center, the attacker detonated an explosive vest after security forces closed in on him in the predominantly Shi'ite Shula district, Reuters reported. The blast took place at the entrance to the Saqlawiyah park.

​​​The Kuwait News Agency reported that among the dead were two police officers and that the bomber intended to detonate his vest near a resort before officials pushed him out of the area.

