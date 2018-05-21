Gaddafi-Linked Terror Cell Arrested in Tripoli Over Plotting Attacks - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Seven members of a terror cell, believed to have links to Libyan late leader Muammar Gaddafi, were arrested on Monday on suspicions of plotting terrorist acts in Tripoli, The Libya Observer reported.

According to The Libya Observer, those arrested were planning to carry out several terrorist attacks in the capital. The interrogations revealed that the plotters had a zero hour for their military action and intended to activate their sleeper cells to facilitate the operation, the media reported, citing the Special Deterrence Force.

The media outlet added that the Anti-Terrorism Unit of the Central Security Agency dismantled on Saturday two explosive devices, which the security services linked to the arrested cell.

#Libya. May 21st, 2018: #Rada announces on FB 7 from pro #Gaddafi #PFLL have been arrested in South #Tripoli. Rada coordinated with 301 Bn and 12 Infantry. https://t.co/DAVF7rLNy6 — Alessandro Pagano (@PaganoDritto) May 21, 2018

​Libya has been in a state of turmoil since 2011, when a civil war broke out in the country and Gaddafi was overthrown. The country’s eastern regions are governed by the elected parliament with headquarters in the city of Tobruk.

The Government of National Accord, headed by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, which was formed with the support of the United Nations, operates in the country’s west, including the Libyan capital of Tripoli. The Tobruk parliament does not support the UN-backed government in Tripoli.