Register
00:33 GMT +319 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Iran's President Hassan Rouhani (File)

    Iranian President to Muslim Nations: Cut Ties With Israel, Stop Trade With US

    © REUTERS / Faisal Mahmood
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    6151

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called on Muslim nations to abandon their ties with Israel and sever trade with the United States during a televised speech Friday from the 67-nation Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit in Istanbul.

    "I call on countries to totally cut their relations with the Zionist regime [Israel] and also to revise their trade and economic ties with America," Rouhani said in a speech broadcast live on Iranian state TV, according to Reuters.

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
    © REUTERS / Lucas Jackson
    Tehran Ready to Resume Its Nuclear Work Amid US Decision to Withdraw From Deal - Rouhani
    The remarks follow the US' relocation of its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem Monday. On the same day, Israeli Defense Forces killed at least 60 Palestinians and wounded more than 2,400 others as they participated in the Great Return March and demonstrated against the move. 

    "The holding of this summit and it being welcomed in the current critical conditions of the region reflects the attention of Islamic countries to the Palestinian issue," Rouhani said Friday, according to his official website. "Most of the US administration's actions such as their unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA and moving their embassy to Al-Quds are not legitimate and acceptable to other countries of the world."

    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gestures as he talks during the closing news conference following the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's Extraordinary Summit in Istanbul, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017
    © AP Photo / Emrah Gurel
    Erdogan Says Will Stand By Palestinians, Won't Allow Israel to Steal Jerusalem

    "Today, we are mourning the last act of the 70-year-old genocide against the innocent in Palestine. The criminal Zionists have challenged the global community before the tearful eyes of the world by trampling human dignity and belittling all values," Rouhani said in a speech at the summit. "While hundreds of thousands of innocent people are deprived of the most basic human rights, the Zionist regime is falsely introducing its own apartheid and ethnocentric system as democracy, calling its religious extremism secularism; what is more unfortunate is that some Western countries are justifying the invasions of the occupiers." 

    The Iranian president struck a hopeful tone, saying that he hoped the meeting of Islamic nations would "lead to the adoption of practical solutions to end this dangerous crisis and to immediately assist the oppressed Palestinian people, especially the oppressed residents of Gaza."

    Related:

    Israel Activates Iron Dome Air Defense Following False Alert on Syrian Border
    Only Int'l Boycott Can Stop Israel's Aggressive Actions – Turkish Analyst
    Israel ‘Scrutinized More than Ever’ Over ‘Brutal Aggression’ in Gaza
    Israel Defense Forces Launch Airstrikes on Hamas Targets in Gaza
    Erdogan Says Will Stand By Palestinians, Won't Allow Israel to Steal Jerusalem
    German Daily Apologizes For Cartoon on Israel, Cartoonist Doesn't
    Tags:
    Jerusalem, Israel, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Middle East
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: May 12 - May 18
    This Week in Pictures: May 12 - May 18
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse