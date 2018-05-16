At Least 2 Palestinians Killed, Over 400 Injured in Gaza Clashes Tuesday

GAZA (Sputnik) - At least two Palestinians were killed and 400 others were injured in clashes with the Israeli forces on the border of the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, local medics told Sputnik.

Following Monday's clashes, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported about over 60 deaths, which is the highest death toll since the start of the Great March of Return — a series of protests in the Gaza Strip — in late March.

"Another Palestinian died in the central part of the Gaza Strip. Today's death toll is two killed," a representative of the local health ministry said, adding that 417 others were wounded by bullets or suffered from the tear gas.

© AFP 2018 / MAHMUD HAMS Calm After Storm as Palestinians Mourn Victims of Monday's Violence on Gaza-Israeli Border

According to the Israeli military, about 4,000 people took part in protests in Gaza on Tuesday, compared to about 400,000 the previous day.

Mass protests erupted in Gaza in the light of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Israel and the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem on Monday. During the clashes more than 60 Palestinians were killed and more than 2,700 others wounded. Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas declared a three-day mourning after Monday's bloodshed.