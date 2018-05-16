At Least 2 Palestinians Killed, Over 400 Injured in Gaza Clashes Tuesday

Following Monday's clashes, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported about over 60 deaths, which is the highest death toll since the start of the Great March of Return — a series of protests in the Gaza Strip — in late March.
"Another Palestinian died in the central part of the Gaza Strip. Today's death toll is two killed," a representative of the local health ministry said, adding that 417 others were wounded by bullets or suffered from the tear gas.
Mass protests erupted in Gaza in the light of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Israel and the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem on Monday. During the clashes more than 60 Palestinians were killed and more than 2,700 others wounded. Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas declared a three-day mourning after Monday's bloodshed.
