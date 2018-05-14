Algerian FM Refutes Accusations by Morocco of Supporting Polisario Front

“Algeria strongly condemns and deplores the statements made by the Moroccan foreign minister in an interview, released yesterday in a Paris magazine," the Foreign Ministry’s said in a statement late on Sunday.
Algiers stressed that Rabat still has not provided any sufficient evidence to support its claims and continues to “make up stories,” according to the statement.
The UN Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara was deployed the same year in an attempt to achieve lasting and mutually acceptable solution that would provide for self-determination of Western Saharan people. Polisario still cannot agree with Morocco on the status of Western Sahara, demanding a referendum on self-determination.
