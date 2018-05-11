Register
18:14 GMT +311 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Nuclear weapons

    Nuclear-Armed Saudi Arabia Can 'Start a Nuclear Race in Middle East' - Scholar

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said that Saudi Arabia will develop its own nuclear weapons if Iran decides to renew its nuclear weapons program. Radio Sputnik discussed issue with Amichai Stein, a foreign affairs correspondent with the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation.

    Sputnik: First of all, do you think it is likely that Saudi Arabia would indeed start pursuing nuclear weapons? Does Riyadh have technological capabilities to do so?

    Amichai Stein: Regarding the development of nuclear weapons, we need to know that the Saudis have no infrastructure to develop such things. If they want nuclear weapons they need to go abroad to have them.

    Sputnik: What impact can a nuclear-armed Saudi Arabia have on the Middle East’s geopolitics? 

    Saudi Arabia Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
    © AP Photo / Etienne Oliveau/Pool
    Saudi Crown Prince: If Iran Develops Nuclear Bomb, 'We Will Follow Suit ASAP'
    Amichai Stein: Not only Saudi Arabia has spoken in the past about its wish to get nuclear energy, not weapons, but also Egypt and Turkey. This might start a nuclear race in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia sees itself as the main defender of the Gulf region from Iran. If Saudi Arabia and Iran get nuclear weapons [this could be fraught with conflict].

    Sputnik: What response could we expect from the other countries of the region, such as Israel?

    Amichai Stein: Israel has reportedly been asking the US Administration not to give Saudi Arabia the ability to develop nuclear energy. I’m not talking about nuclear weapons of course. Most countries, like Russia and China, don’t see this as a bad thing. They argue that if a country wants nuclear energy, then why not?

    Sputnik: What stand would Washington take in this regard given that both Saudi Arabia and Israel are key US allies? Who would Washington choose to support?

    Amichai Stein: I don’t know what the Trump administration will tell Saudi Arabia if it asks for such technology. The Trump administration has good relations with Saudi Arabia, but it seems that its relations with Israel are not so bad either. So it’s a good question how Trump will manage between the two if Saudi Arabia asks for technology to produce nuclear energy.

    READ MORE: Oil Denial: Saudi Arabia Seeks to Power Electrical Grid with Nuclear Reactors

    Sputnik: What can be done by countries that are committed to the Iran nuclear deal to ensure safety in the region? What is your general view on the geopolitical scenery in the Middle East?

    Amichai Stein: I think that Europe finds itself in a difficult situation as it needs to show that it can singlehandedly prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and make sure that Iran will stand by the promise it gave to the world. This is really a test for Europe.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Saudi Crown Prince: If Iran Develops Nuclear Bomb, 'We Will Follow Suit ASAP'
    Saudi Arabia Calls Iran Nuclear Agreement 'Flawed Deal'
    Tags:
    Iran nuclear deal, nuclear energy, nuclear arms, Donald Trump, Amichai Stein, Saudi Arabia, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: May 5 - May 11
    This Week in Pictures: May 5 - May 11
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse