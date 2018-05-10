Israeli Jets Fired Nearly 60 Missiles at Various Targets in Syria - Russian MoD

Overnight on Thursday Israel launched a massive attack against targets in Syria in response to what it called an Iranian attack on Israel-held Golan Heights.

A total of 28 Israeli F-15, F-16 jets participated in strikes on Syria on Thursday, firing nearly 60 rockets at various targets, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Apart from the airstrikes, Israeli forces launched over 10 surface-to-surface missiles at Syrian territory. According to the ministry, the attack targeted "the locations where Iranian armed units were deployed, as well as the positions of the Syrian army's air defense in southern Damascus area and in southern Syria."

"While repelling the Israeli attack by Syrian air defense, over half of the missiles were shot down," the ministry said.

The Israeli armed forces said they raided Iranian positions in Syria on Thursday morning, firing dozens of missiles into the Syrian territory in response to a barrage of Iranian rockets. According to the army, the attack destroyed an Iranian military camp north of Damascus, arms depots at the Syrian capital's airport, and a car-mounted mobile launcher that was used to strike at Israeli positions near the border with Syria.

Israel's Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said that Israel's forces struck "nearly all the Iranian infrastructure in Syria" and said that no objects were hit on the territories of Israel.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said that Moscow is concerned with Israeli strikes against Syria and calls on the sides to exercise restraint to avoid escalation.

