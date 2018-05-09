WATCH Surveillance Footage Catch Moment Syrian Air Defenses Down Israeli Missile

The Syrian Arab News Agency has released dramatic security camera footage showing the moment air defenses brought down an Israeli missile in the al-Kisweh area about 12 km southwest of the capital. The footage appears to show the flaming wreckage of missile parts as they fall out of the sky following a big explosion.
A medical source told SANA that at least two people, a local man and his wife, were killed in an explosion caused by one of the two interceptions. Western monitoring groups claim Tuesday night's attacks have also killed Iranian nationals. Earlier, a source at Beirut International Airport told Sputnik that Israeli jets violated Lebanese airspace at the time of the suspected attack. The Israeli military has refused to comment. The al-Kisweh area is known to be home to numerous Syrian military bases.
All comments
Show new comments (0)