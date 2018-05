A four-story building has collapsed in the Egyptian city of Alexandria, injuring at least six people, the Al-Fajr newspaper reported citing the Egyptian Department of Health.

According to the report, the building, belonging to a bank, was in extreme disrepair.

Immediately after the collapse, seven ambulances arrived at the site. Victims with fractures and bruises have been taken to the hospital.

No further information about the reasons for the collapse is available at the moment.