09:11 GMT +303 May 2018
    In front of the portraits of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, right, and the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, left, a missile is displayed by Iran's army during a parade marking National Army Day at the mausoleum of Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

    If Nuclear Deal is Nixed Iran Could Resume Its Nuclear Program – Envoy

    © AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi
    Middle East
    A US withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal could have severe ramifications for political stability in the Middle East.

    Iran’s envoy to Britain has warned that if Washington pulls out of the agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Tehran would no longer feel committed to implementing its provisions, Press TV reported.

    "When the United States is out of the deal, it means that there is no deal left," Hamid Baeidinejad told CNN on Wednesday.

    He added that Tehran would "be ready to go back to the previous situation" if Washington pulls out from the JCPOA accord.

    Hamid Baeidinejad said that if Washington withdraws from the agreement as President Donald Trump has said he would, Tehran could resume its uranium enrichment and “redefine our cooperation with the agency and some other activities that are under consideration."

    Iranian flag
    © AP Photo / Ronald Zak
    Paris, London Back Iran Nuclear Deal After Netanyahu's Speech on Tehran's 'Lies'
    Also on Wednesday, China urged all sides to stick to the landmark deal that the US and Israel have threatened to kill.

    China’s call was echoed by France with President Emmanuel Macron reiterating his support for the multilateral accord warning against attempts to sabotage it.

    Speaking at a news conference in Australia on Wednesday, President Macron added, however, that the agreement needs to be strengthened.

    The Iran nuclear deal signed by Tehran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council – the US, France, Britain, Russia and China – plus Germany on July 14, 2015, imposes strict restrictions on Iran's nuclear program in return for the loosening of economic sanctions.

    READ MORE: Trump Would Praise Iran Nuclear Deal if He Negotiated It — Ex-British Diplomat

    President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to pull out of the JCPOA unless Congress and America's European allies "fix" it with a follow-up accord.

    Iran has always denied it sought a nuclear weapon, insisting its atomic program was for civilian purposes only.

