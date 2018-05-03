Ex-US Ambassador Explains Reasons Behind Netanyahu's Iran Nuclear Allegations

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new allegations about Iran’s nuclear activities are meant to distract attention from the police probe investigating him for corruption, former US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chas Freeman told Sputnik.

Netanyahu in a televised address on Monday said Tel Aviv had proof Iran maintained a nuclear weapons program. The performance came less than 60 days after Netanyahu was interrogated by Israeli police as part of yet another corruption probe, the third of its kind opened in less than two years.

"It will be seen as an unscrupulous effort by Netanyahu to divert attention from his own legal and political difficulties," Freeman said when asked about Netanyahu’s performance.

To the Iranian military, the incident would underscore Israel's role in manipulating American policies to drag the United States into a war with Iran that Israel could start but could not finish, Freeman stated.

© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit Netanyahu Warns Cabinet Against Commenting on Iran Nuclear Dossier

"Iranians will brush off Netanyahu's antics as additional evidence of Israel's quasi-psychotic fear of Iran, which it quite unreasonably portrays as the successor of Nazi Germany as an implacable enemy of the Jews," Freeman said.

Ironically, he added, Netanyahu’s escapades could also boost Iran’s financial position.

"As such, it will heighten fears of war in the Persian Gulf… [and] Iran will benefit from the resulting higher oil prices," Freeman argued.

Chas Freeman is a lifetime director of the Atlantic Council and served as US Deputy Chief of Mission and Chargé d’affaires at the US embassies in Beijing and Bangkok in addition to his role as US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia. Freeman also held several senior level positions at the US Department of Defense.