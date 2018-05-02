Suicide Attack Targets Office of Libyan Electoral Commission - Spokesman

According to the official, the terrorists, including a suicide bomber, entered the offices and set them on fire. The local security forces are currently engaged in combat with the attackers, Amar said.
#LIBYA — Atleast 3 killed, when 2 suspected #ISIS suicide bombers attacked and clashed with security forces in the #HNEC building in Ghut Al Shal, #Tripoli pic.twitter.com/xmRzb1oCnc— Intelyse North Africa (@IntelyseNAfrica) 2 мая 2018 г.
"A suicide bomber blew up himself inside the commission and the others set a part of the building on fire," Khaled Amar said, adding that the staff is "out of the building now while the security people deal with the incident".
