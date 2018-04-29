Influential Daesh leader Arrested in Northern Iraq - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Iraqi authorities have arrested an influential leader of the Daesh terrorist group in the city of Mosul in the north of the country, local media reported Saturday citing its sources.

The terrorist has been identified as Ebrahim Mesha'al Marei, and arrested due to the presence of precise intelligence information, the Baghdad Post newspaper reported.

In addition, the media reported that an Daesh linked terrorist possessing a Kornet anti-tank guided missile was arrested in northern Baghdad.

Iraq has long been suffering from terrorist activities, including suicide attacks. In 2014, vast territories of the Middle Eastern state were occupied by the Daesh

The Iraqi army has successfully fought back against the IS over the past year. In December, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi declared an end to the country's fight against the Islamic State as Iraqi troops re-established complete control over the country's Syrian border.