Influential Daesh leader Arrested in Northern Iraq - Reports

The terrorist has been identified as Ebrahim Mesha'al Marei, and arrested due to the presence of precise intelligence information, the Baghdad Post newspaper reported.
Iraq has long been suffering from terrorist activities, including suicide attacks. In 2014, vast territories of the Middle Eastern state were occupied by the Daesh
The Iraqi army has successfully fought back against the IS over the past year. In December, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi declared an end to the country's fight against the Islamic State as Iraqi troops re-established complete control over the country's Syrian border.
All comments
Show new comments (0)